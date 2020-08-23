Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt out of RRR, is the most sought after question among the filmy circles. Rumours are doing rounds that Alia Bhatt has been opted out of her ambitious project Rajamoul’s ‘RRR’.

Sources say that it has become difficult for Alia Bhatt to adjust her dates for RRR due to a change in schedule owing to COVID-19. Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt is believed to have informed Rajamouli about her quitting the project. Still, it is unclear and don't jump into the conclusion until we hear either from Rajamouli or Alia.

The 'Baahubali' director is said to have been searching for another established actress to fill in Alia's place. Speculations are doing rounds that Bollywood leading actress Priyanka Chopra is likely to play as the lead actress opposite Ram Charan as Sita.

Charan shares a good bond with Priyanka and they have worked together for the film, Zanjeer (Toofan in Telugu). It is learned that Rangasthalam actor is believed to have referred Priyanka's name and Rajamouli is also fine with his suggestion. The latest buzz is that Priyanka is mostly on the board but yet to get an official confirmation from ‘RRR’ filmmakers.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen playing the roles of freedom fighters. RRR also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in key roles. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres in July 2020 but it was later pushed to January 8, 2021. But, now, there is no clue when the film will hit the screens. Probably. ‘RRR’ is likely to open in theatres by the end of 2022.