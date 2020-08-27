Alia Bhatt Is Very Much Part Of Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Sizzling actress Alia Bhatt is hitting the headlines for all wrong reasons. She has been facing a lot of flak on social media, bullying and even threats following the blame-game that started after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14.

Over the past few days, speculations have been doing the rounds on social media that Alia Bhatt has opted out of the most anticipated film ‘RRR’. Reports also claimed that Priyanka Chopra was in consideration to play the role of Sita opposite Ram Charan.

However, Alia's team has now clarified that the reports are false and that Alia is very much a part of the film. According to sources, ”Alia is still very much a part of RRR. She is in fact prepping for the role since she has to learn and understand Telugu. While the COVID outbreak put a temporary pause on the film's shoot, the team is currently chalking out a different schedule to start rolling with Alia."

As you might be aware, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Two years back, the film went on floors but it is yet to wrap up the film shoot. The film was supposed to release this year but the makers pushed it to next year owing to the current situation. The makers will resume the filming once the situation of COVID-19 comes under control.

'RRR' is another multi starrer movie in Telugu after ’Gopala Gopala', ‘F2’ and a few other movies. Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen in lead roles, essaying the characters of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Allure Seetharamaraju respectively. The film also stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran, and others will be seen in meatier roles.

'RRR’ is being made with a budget of Rs 400 crore which is being backed up by Danayya. He produced his last film ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ which starred Ram Charan but the film didn’t reap any fruits at the box office. He has pinned huge hopes on ‘RRR’, hope this works out for him.