Alia Bhatt Receives Time 100 Impact Award, Says India Values Diversity Above Anything Else

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt has become the first Bollywood celebrity to receive the Time 100 Impact Award this year.

On September 2, Alia received the Times 100 Impact Award in Singapore. She gave a mind-blowing acceptance speech.

The mom-to-be Bollywood actress flaunted her baby bump at the award function in a dusty shimmery metallic long gown by designers Gauri and Nainika.

While receiving the award, she said “I am immensely proud to be here tonight as the representative of my country — a country that has built both me and my career. India is a country that, at its core, values diversity above anything else.”



She added, “And lastly, when it comes to making an impact, I hope that I can continue to do so in whatever way possible, but for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me…Me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech.”

In her acceptance speech, Alia also thanked her family members. “Thank you all for patiently listening to me. Also thank you to my team, for constantly being there for me, my family; my mom (Soni Razdan) for bringing me on to this planet; my father (Mahesh Bhatt); my sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has helped put my talks into words; my husband Ranbir Kapoor. I need to give them separate awards for putting up with me on a daily basis.”

Also Read: BTS to Perform Live at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Report