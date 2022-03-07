There has been an increasing representation of powerful women characters through audio and video streaming mediums in the recent past. This International Women's Day, let's celebrate the power of 'Her' with strong female characters who have inspired generations of women with their stellar performances!

Listen to these powerful voices on Audible:

Radhika Apte as Gangubai: Showcasing the journey of the Mafia Queens of Underworld Mumbai, Radhika Apte takes on the powerful and fearsome biographical role of GangubaiKathiawadi, who in the 60s was tricked and trafficked into prostitution in Mumbai's Kamathipura red-light area. Alia Bhatt is all set to take on this influential role on screen in 'GangubhaiKathiawadi' this February 25th too.

Kubbra Sait as Zarah Kaul: Kubbra Sait plays a psychologist's role in the Audible Original title Interviews before Executionwho interviews convicted murderers awaiting execution on death row. Through powerful narration and compelling voice modulations, Kubbra can send a shiver down anyone's spine and inspire women to take charge!

Sayani Gupta as Priya: Navigating the complications of sexuality, soulmates and what she wants in her love life, Sayani played the role of Priya in Audible Original show Mine and Yours Season 2. Sayani delivers a captivating performance filled with complex emotions of love, passion and envy.

Watch these strong characters on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video:

Raveena Tandon as Kasturi Dogra: As an exceptional cop, Kasturi in Aranyak on Netflix strives to find that balance between managing her work, home, kids and proving herself in a male-dominated world. Raveena, through power-packed performance, has once again brought to life a leading women character, and we're hoping to see many more in the future!

Anchal Singh as Purva: An obsessive and possessive lover who will not stop at anything to pursue the man she loves, Anchal Singh's solid and stoic portrayal of Purva in Yeh KaaliKaaliAnkhein on Netflix is not to miss. Anchal, through her performance, once again proves why this character trope is one of the most sought-after tropes throughout movies and has reminded every woman today to go for anything and everything they are willing for.

Taapsee Pannu as Rani: Playing a leading grey woman character and true-blue crime fiction fan who can't stop reading Dinesh Pandit novels, Taapsee Pannu in HaseenDillruba on Netflix takes control of the strong women narrative. Taapsee, through her extraordinary performance, provokes women to take charge unconventionally.

Alia Bhatt as Sehamt: Alia Bhatt is known for taking on strong, unconventional roles that leave an impact on her audiences. Playing Sehmat Khan Syed in Razzi on Amazon Prime Video, Alia Bhatt authentically portrays the life of an unlikely superhero, showcasing the story of a daughter's sacrifices, penance, pain and detachment for her country.

Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan portrays the extraordinary story of Shakuntala Devi in the movie Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime Video by bringing the world-renowned mathematician who lived her life on her terms to life. This story pays tribute to her genius as a mathematician. It also humanizes her as a woman and mother trying to capture her indomitable spirit.

Ratna Pathak Shah as Usha Parmar: Taking on the role of a 55-year-old widow, RatnaPatak Shah delivers a powerful performance as Usha in Lipstick Under My Burkha on Amazon Prime Video. Ratna serves as the old matriarch in search of a bit of freedom from her small neighbourhood. She encourages every woman to take charge of her life and do what they love through her role.

