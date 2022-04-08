Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Brand Value Increases After Wedding Rumours

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. According to the sources, the wedding is going to take place amidst close friends and family members on April 17. However, there is no official information regarding this. Now, one more important piece of news is that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's brand value has increased and they have got huge endorsement offers.

We all know that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have shot for an advertisement for an e-commerce brand. According to the reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are very particular about the brand they chose. Reports claim that Alia Bhatt takes a remuneration of Rs. 15 crores per film and she also got Rs. 15 crores for her upcoming movie, Darlings with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. Coming to Ranbir Kapoor, he also increased the fee to Rs. 60-70 crore.

According to Duff & Phelps' annual celebrity brand valuation report, Alia Bhat's brand value is approximately 68.1 million USD. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's brand value is close to 26.7 million USD.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the Hollywood movie Heart Of Stone and Ranbir Kapoor will start working for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Animal. Ranbir will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the movie. Ranbir and Alia's much-awaited movie, Brahmastra is going to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.