Ace filmmaker Rajamouli’s upcoming movie ‘RRR’ is the most anticipated film of the year.If the pandemic didn’t strike, RRR would have been in its last leg of shooting . Due to the novel coronavirus induced lock down the shooting of the film has been halted. The latest reports reveal that 'RRR’ is indefinitely getting delayed for another few months. Not only the lock down but there are also other reasons for the delay of the movie.



Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been roped as the female actress opposite Ram Charan. She is facing a lot of crticism on social media ever since her name cropped up related to nepotism in Bollywood after the demise of Sushanth Singh Rajput. Her recent trailer Sadak 2 has been trolled by netizens and it became one of the most disliked trailers on YouTube.

Alia is receiving a lot of negativity from audiences. Now the news is that a section of netizens are thinking that Alia Bhatt's presence might ruin the film, RRR. But, it is learned that Rajamouli isn't ready to replace her and is waiting to see the response of her 'Sadak 2' movie which is slated to release directly on OTT platforms on August 28.

Another reason could be the music director MM Keeravani. He is composing the music for 'RRR'. Recently, he has signed his next film with Krish and he will also be composing music for yet yo be titled flick which features Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet.