Alia Bhatt Clears The Air Over RRR and Rajamouli

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has been hitting the headlines ever since she made her debut in Tollywood with RRR. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and it also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan in lead roles. Over the past few days, speculations are doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt is unhappy with the length of her role in RRR.

It was rumoured that she isn't happy with her final output in RRR. Speculation was rife after Alia Bhatt did not share anything about RRR before or after the movie's release. Looks like the news have reached to the ears of Alia Bhatt. She has shared a new post about RRR collections which joined Rs 100 cr in Hindia via Instagram story.

In the meantime, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in BRAHMĀSTRA. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures,