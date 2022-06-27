Alia Bhatt Announces her Pregnancy, Shares Adorable Pictures

Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy today.

She took to her Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child soon.

Alia Bhatt captioned her pic, “Our baby.....coming soon.

All the celebrities from Bollywood congratulated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in a private ceremony amidst friends and family members

