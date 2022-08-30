Alan Walker Hyderabad Concert Details Every Music Lover Should Know

Hey, Hyderabadi music lovers, gear up for DJ Alan Walker's concert. The platinum producer, who is famous for his hit songs like Faded,' 'Alone,' 'On My Way,' 'Sing Me to Sleep,' 'Darkside,' and 'Routine' is set to perform in Hyderabad on September 23, 2022 (Friday).

Here are more details regarding DJ Alan Walker's concert:

When is the DJ Alan Walker concert in Hyderabad?

In collaboration with Sunburn Arena, DJ Alan Walker will be performing in Hyderabad on September 23.

Where will the concert take place?

The DJ Alan Walker concert will take place at GMR Arena in Shamshabad at 4 p.m.

How to buy tickets for DJ Alan Walker's concert?

Tickets for the DJ Alan Walker Concert will be available on Book My Show. The ticket prices begin from Rs 2500 onwards.