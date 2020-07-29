Thanks to the prolonged coronavirus lockdown restrictions, only a very few films were fortunate enough to have a theatre run this year. In that sense, all those films that released before March 24 should be considered as lucky. Of them, Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ minted gold at the box office. Since lockdown, the release of several other films have been either halted or forced to opt for OTT platforms with very little income.In view of this predicament and severe setback for film releases, it may not be fair to scour for the ‘best movie of the year’ this time. But, honestly, both ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ thrived on good content and became smash hits with the audiences.

It seems, the ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ magic simply refuses to die down even after six months. The film, continuing its streak of records on Youtube, is once again back in news. This latest news trending on social media would be a great source of delight for Stylish Star Allu Arjun and the filmmakers. The songs of ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ -- Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramuloo and Butta Bomma -- have been on top of the charts for a long time.



Going into the latest news, Samajavaragamana video song has clocked 100 million views. It’s an all-time record for Allu Arjun. The film's 'Butta Bomma' video song has already created a record of sorts by crossing 295 million views. 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' song also did exceedingly well with 169 million views. Going by these astounding numbers, ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ music album is certain to emerge as the best album of the decade.

Interestingly, not even films of Prabhas and Mahesh Babu could boast of music albums with success of this magnitude. There were many industry hits from Prabhas and Mahesh Babu but their music albums haven’t done this well.

Career-wise, Allu Arjun has on hand ‘Pushpa’ with Sukumar. The shooting for this film was supposed to have taken off long back but the coronavirus lockdown has played the spoilsport. The actor and the director are keeping their fingers crossed to begin the shooting as soon as the lockdown restrictions are eased further to facilitate full-fledged film shooting.

As per revised plans, the makers intend to complete the film shoot within six months. Allu Arjun’s first-look poster was unleashed on his birthday, drawing wide appreciation from all quarters. Rashmika will be seen playing as the female lead alongside Bunny in the film.