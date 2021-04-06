Akshay's Ram Setu Shoot Halted After More Crew Members Test Positive 

A day after Akshay Kumar was said to have contracted Coronavirus, 45 crew members of Ram Setu have also tested positive for Covid-19. The tests were mandatory as the shoot of the film was set to begin at a new location in Mumbai on Monday. While more than 100 people were tested as a precautionary measure, the results of 45 people returned positive. The shoot has now been halted.

Superstar Akshay Kumar, on Monday, said he has been admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure a day after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care," Akshay Kumar tweeted

The actor tested positive for the virus five days after starting the shoot of his upcoming drama Ram Setu. All the movie crew members, who been tested positive were quarantined. Out of those, 40 were junior artists while the rest were Akshay's make up team and their assistants.

After his diagnosis, Akshay Kumar had urged all those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested. "I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon,” he tweeted on Sunday.