Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj Full Movie Leaked On Piracy Sites For Free Streaming

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj hit theatres across the world today. Samrat Prithviraj has opened to mixed response from the audience and critics. The budget of the movie is around Rs 250 crores. The movie has been rated 7.9 on the IMDb website. It seems Samrat Prithviraj did not reach the expectations of the audience. We can also say that Bollywood has added another movie to 2022 flop list. The audience is preferring Major instead of Samrat Prithviraj. However, to be fair, Akshay Kumar rocks it as Prithviraj Chauhan and Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita. Now the film has been leaked on pirated websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other sites.

Samrat Prithviraj is a historical action drama film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. It features Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut playing the role of Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in other pivotal roles. Earlier the film title was Prithviraj, the film was renamed as Samrat Prithviraj following a court litigation a week ahead of its scheduled release.