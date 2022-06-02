Akshay Kumar Special Host For Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers never miss an opportunity to trend Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 on social media platforms. There are several rumours surrounding Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. After the contestants taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi left for South Africa, viewers are eager to know what is happening in SA. There are many videos that have leaked on Instagram showing KKK12 contestants in SA.

With the kind of attention the show is getting, we are sure that Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 will meet the audience' expectations. The way Rohit Shetty hosts the show has earned him a huge fan base. Rohit has been hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi since season 5. In between, Arjun Kapoor hosted season 8 for some reason, but Rohit was back with season 9, and he continues to be the king of KKK. Did you know that the host of the show plays a main role in the show? Pointing out contestants' drawbacks and passing judgments without any bias is tough. KKK viewers feel that Rohit is perfect in terms of his judgment and schooling the contestants.

Akshay Kumar Special Host

Coming to rumours about special guest appearances, Prithviraj actor Akshay Kumar is likely to join the Khatron Ke Khiladi team for a few episodes, it is being said. Akshay Kumar was the first host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He hosted seasons 1 and 2 of Khatron Ke Khiladi, and later, Priyanka Chopra hosted season 3. Again, Akshay Kumar was back with season 4. It is also worth mentioning here that Akshay Kumar had a crazy fan following for his hosting skills too. Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers always wish that Akshay Kumar makes a guest appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Currently, Akshay Kumar is busy with Prithviraj Chauhan's movie promotions. So let us wait and watch if Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers' wish comes true or not.

KKK12 Contestants and the Launch Date

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 might premiere on August 6, 2022. Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh are contestants who will be taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

Also Read: Munawar Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12?