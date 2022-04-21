Akshay Kumar Says Sorry to Fans, Deets Inside

By Shyamala Tulasi

After a lot of controversies, actor Akshay Kumar announced that he was pulling out as the brand ambassador of a tobacco company. At midnight, the actor took to Twitter and apologised to his fans saying that he would be more cautious about the brands that he endorses in the future.

Akshay wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

Akshay was seen in the brand's latest advertisement along with SRK and Ajay Devgn.

Recently in a brand promo, Ajay Devgn and ShahRukh Khan were seen welcoming Akshay Kumar into the brand. But fans don’t seem to be happy with the star’s endorsement of Vimal. Hence Vimal is a brand that also sells ‘Gutka’. Fans started saying on social media that the stars were urging people to get addicted to harmful products.

They also dug into his past, when Akshay was seen saying that he will never promote such brands, but now doing it.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Akhil True Colors Exposed, Deets Inside