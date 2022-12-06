Akshay Kumar’s First Look as Shivaji Maharaj Out: Netizens Brutally Troll Actor

Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar will now don the role of a great Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his debut Marathi movie titled ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’.

As soon as Akshay’s first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji came out on social media, netizens started trolling the actor. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, shared the first look of Akshay’s upcoming historical movie.

In the 22 seconds clip, the Ram Setu actor is dressed up as Shivaji and walks into the frame as the. The Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’ is about the heroic tales of seven brave soldiers.

“We needed a pan-India actor for that, and Akshay could easily play such a role. So he was the natural option for me,” said Mahesh Manjrekar who is directing the movie.

Targeting the actor for finishing his movies within a tight schedule, netizens mocked him. Users are calling Akshay a ‘misfit’ for the role while claiming Sharad Kelkar would have done justice to the historical figure.

It may be recalled here that Akshay’s Samrat Prithviraj movie did not do well at the box office. Earlier, his Bachchan Pandey also failed miserably to woo the film goers.

