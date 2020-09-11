Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in an Instragam live chat with Bear Grylls and Huma Qureshi revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for Ayurvedic reasons. During the chat, Akshay and Bear spoke about shooting for the 'Into the Wild' special episode at Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve. The 'Kesari' star is currently shooting in Scotland for his next movie, Bell Bottom with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

During the chat session, Huma asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show. The 'Khiladi' actor said, "I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine every day because of ayurvedic reasons."

Speaking about his experience with Akshay Kumar, Bear Grylls said that, "For me, this was a really special one. I think you can get a strong impression of someone quite quickly. The thing that shines brightest about you AK is your humility. Also, you are such a fun guy and you don't have an ego. I think in the wild when sometimes people get nervous, their ego gets stronger. and it never helps. You were super relaxed and keen to have fun." Here is the video.

Ranveer Singh interrupted the live session and dropped a compliment on Akshay Kumar's moustache in the comments section. Huma read the message written by Ranveer, “Mooch looks kadak, Akki."

The special episode of 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls' featuring Akshay Kumar will premiere on September 11 at 8 pm on the streaming service Discovery Plus. It will be available on the Discovery channel on September 14 at 8 pm.

Bear Grylls and Akshay worked together for the show, "Into the Wild with Bear Grylls". A couple of days, ago, Akshay shared a video and captioned it as, "When a Western adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern action junkie, don’t expect fireworks because brotherhood is what we found. Two fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through dangerous territory is what I call the perfect walk in the park. Bear Grylls is and always will be the 'Man of the Wild', I'm over the moon to have been chosen to do what I wish I could do with my kids every day, and that explores our beautiful lands! But for now, it's just Bear and me doing what we do best." Here is the video.