Akshay Kumar or Randeep Hooda: Who is Best Actor to Play Neeraj Chopra In Biopic?

Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday by winning Gold Medal in Javelin Throw at Tokyo Olympics. The entire nation is still celebrating the golden moment. He became the first track and field athlete to win Olympic gold medal. Political leaders, celebs from all corners shared their congratulatory messages on social media platforms.

Now, everything about Neeraj Chopra is trending. An old interview of Neeraj is doing all the rounds on social media platforms. In an interview with The Quint in 2018 after the Asian Games, Neeraj Chopra said that he feels happy if a biopic is made and opined that either Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar suits best to play his role in the movie. He quoted, "It’ll be great if a biopic is made. The people I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana, and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood."

After Neeraj Chopra winning the award, Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar tweeted, "It’s a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020."

After Akshay Kumar's tweet, netizens started creating memes, along with Neeraj Chopra's name, the hashtag Akshay Kumar also trended on micro-blogging site. Netizens shared memes saying that Akshay Kumar found a new movie. It is all known knowledge that Akshay Kumar played the role of Tapan Das who won the first gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics, in the film Gold.

In the latest interview after winning Gold medal, Neeraj Chopra said that his focus is on his game and he needs to wait for the biopic. He said that a biopic can be made when he retires.