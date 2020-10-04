Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a four-minute-long clip on Instagram and finally broke his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the allegations of widespread drug abuse in the film industry. He said that the issue of drug abuse exists in Bollywood, just like every other industry, but one should not believe that every person in the profession is part of the problem. He requested the media for sensitivity towards actors as he claimed that negative news has the power to ruin their hard-earned prestige and careers.

Speaking in Hindi, Akshay Kumar said that, "Today, I'm talking to you with a heavy heart. I want to say so many things in the past few weeks but there is so much negativity everywhere. We may be called stars, but Bollywood has been created because of your love. We are not just an industry, but through our films we have showcased Indian values and culture throughout the world."

He further added that, "A lot of problems came to light after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death, which pained us as much as it pained you. These issues have forced us to look at what's going on in our own backyard. This has forced us to evaluate many of the film industry's ills that need to be examined. Like, now people are talking about narcotics and drugs. I can't lie to you and tell you that there is no problem like this. It certainly does, just like in every industry and profession. However, it cannot be that every person in every industry is involved in the problem. How is that possible?"

He concluded the video, "It's a request to my fans to not defame the industry. This isn't right. Personally, I am a firm believer in the media's power. I urge the media to do their job correctly, but please maintain sensitivity in reporting as a negative comment can destroy the credibility of someone for their entire life." Here is the video.

After Akshay Kumar's message, many celebs have come out in support of the same. While Karan Johar took to his Twitter to share the video and expressed his solidarity with hearts and folded hands, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, 'love n respect...big bro'. Angad Bedi and Varun Dhawan also supported Akshay Kumar.