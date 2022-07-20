Akkineni Naga Chaithanya's Poster From Lal Singh Chadda Unvieled

Bollywood superstar Amir Khan's Lal Singh Chadda is all set to hit the silver screens worldwide on the 11th of August this year. Advait Chandan is directing this film, and Viacom18 Studios and Amir Khan Productions are bankrolling this project. Megastar Chiranjeevi is presenting this film in Telugu, while Geeta Film Distributions is handling the distribution in Telugu.

Akkineni Naga Chaithanya will play a crucial role called Balaraju in the film, and the makers have unveiled the first look poster of Naga Chaithanya today. Chay in an army camouflage outfit with a wide smile looks exquisite.

Amir Khan conducted a special screening for Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and Ram Charan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. A few weeks ago, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer, taking viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film's protagonist.

