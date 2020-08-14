Akkineni Nagarjuna has been in the news for various reasons. Now, the rumours are doing rounds that Nagarjuna has rejected a filmmaker's proposal. Want to know about that filmmaker? No worries! We are here to tell you. It is all known knowledge that Nagarjuna is keen that his son Akhil get a proper footing in the Telugu film industry.

So far, Akhil was featured in many movies but all the films bombed at the box office. Despite showing a lot of promise, he’s yet to register a hit in his account. Currently, Akhil pinned huge hopes on his upcoming venture ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. If sources are to be believed, the makers of 'Most Eligible Bachelor' proposed that they can release the film on OTT platforms.

Sources say that Nagarjuna said no to the filmmaker's proposal; he said that they will wait till the theatres open and there is no way to release the film on any digital platform. Nagarjuna is very much concerned about Akhil’s career. On the other side, Nagarjuna is ready to bear the losses along with the producers of the movie.

Bommarillu fame Bhaskar is the director of 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. The first look poster of Pooja Hegde and Akhil was unveiled by the makers sometime back and it received mixed responses from all quarters.