Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Closing Collections

Akkineni Akhil is basking in the success of his last outing Most Eligible Bachelor. The film has completed the theatrical run at the box office. Most Eligible Bachelor has turned out to be the second hit in the second quarter of 2021. Akhil romanced Pooja Hegde in Most Eligible Bachelor, their on-screen chemistry got a huge round of applause from the audience.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also featured Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Eesha Rebba, Faria Abdullah, Pragathi, Amit Tiwari, Posani Krishna Murali and Aamani in crucial roles.

Here's the break up of area wise box office collections of Most Eligible Bachelor

Nizam: Rs 7.70 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 4.14 Cr

UA: Rs 2.50 Cr

East: Rs 1.28 Cr

West: Rs 1.04 Cr

Guntur: Rs 1.41 Cr

Krishna: Rs 1.17 Cr

Nellore: Rs 85 L

Total Ap and TS Collection of Most Eligible Bachelor : Rs 20.09 Cr

Karnataka+Rest of India: Rs 1.55 Cr

Overseas: Rs 2.50 Cr

Total Worldwide collection of Most Eligible Bachelor : Rs 24.14 Cr (Gross: Rs 40.60 Cr)

Overall Business: Rs 18.5 Cr

Break-Even: Rs 19 Cr

Profit: Rs 5.14 Cr