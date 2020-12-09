Akhil Sarthak Is Pulihora Raja Of Bigg Boss House

Just a few days left for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 grand finale. Fans are waiting to witness the final episode of Bigg Boss. Some netizens are predicting that Abhijeet would win the title whereas few others are saying that the final winner would be Akhil Sarthak. From the beginning of the show, Akhil and Abhijeet occupied special place in the hearts of the show lovers. Thanks to the triangular love story between Akhil, Monal and Abhijeet; it has become the talk of the town. Now, some of the netizens are calling Akhil as 'Pulihora Raja'. Earlier, Avinash was called as the 'Pulihora Raja' in the house but now the tag was given to Akhil Sarthak. If we look at the recent episodes, it is clearly visible. One could see him flirting Ariyana and Harika. In one of the episodes, he hugs Harika and tries to kiss her. In another scene, Akhil's interaction with Ariyana is so cool and literally he is seen flirting Ariyana. Here are some of the tweets. Just give a look at them.

Asalu ee Akhil waala mother ee Harika ni daughter to polchindi, ee Akhil enti intha worst ga kulukutunnadu.

YUCK.#Abhijeet meeda revenge aa enti?#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/OmrG6XzzE3 — Warangal CD-Shop owner (@cryptocunt420) December 8, 2020

Now, there are six contestants in the Bigg Boss house - Akhil, Ariyana, Harika, Monal, Abhijeet and Sohel. Akhil has got ticket to finale. Now, in this week, one of the contestant will step out of the house. Rumours are doing the rounds that either Harika or Monal would step out of the house. In the last weekend episode, Mukku Avinash got evicted from the house. And my dear readers, it's Bigg Boss, anything may happen. Let us wait and see who is going to be out of the house this week.