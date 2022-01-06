Akhil Sarthak chooses Priyamani over Nagarjuna

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is making the headlines over the rumored contestants list and launch day. In the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, host Nagarjuna announced thag the makers were planning Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

As per the rumor, the show will be aired in the last week of February or the first week of March. Earlier, there was news that Akhil Sarthak was going to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT glass house and the makers had approached him. Murmurs were also heard that Monal Gajjar too might enter the show along with Akhil.

It seems that now Akhil might not take part in the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT as he is said to have bagged a good opportunity in a dance show. As you all know, Sudigali Sudheer is not hosting Dhee dance show, which airs on Etv. The Dhee makers have replaced Sudheer with Akhil Sarthak in the current season 14 of Dhee. So buzz has it that Akhil has rejected the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT offer for Dhee.

Anyway, Bigg Boss OTT is a different concept from the Bigg Boss Telugu TV show. Even makers are planning something unique to grab the attention of the audience because viewers have some negative talk that Hindi Bigg Boss did not get that craze and hype and why Telugu Bigg Boss makers are planning it. So let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers are planning. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

It is worth mentioning here that actress Priyamani is also one of the judges on Dhee. So it appears that Akhil has chosen her over Nag.