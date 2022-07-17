Akhil Akkineni's Pan India Film Agent Teaser Trending No1, Most Liked Teaser With 460K + Likes, Clocked 11M+ Views

Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy combo created a storm with the teaser of their Pan India film Agent which received an overwhelming response from all corners. Surender Reddy presented Akhil in a never seen before stylish and action avatar in the teaser.

The Teaser has grabbed nationwide attention and it has taken the expectations to another level. It has become the most liked teaser with 460K+ likes within 24 hours. It has clocked 11Million+ views which is a New Record for young heroes in Tollywood. The teaser is still trending top on YouTube.

The teaser also introduced the characters of Mammootty and Sakhi Vaidya. Rasool Ellore is cranking the camera, while Hip-Hop Tamizha is the music director.

The film is being produced on high-budget by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.