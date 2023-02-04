Akhil Akkineni's Agent Release Date Out

Young and dynamic hero Akhil Akkineni and stylish maker Surender Reddy’s highly-anticipated Pan India project Agent is getting ready for its theatrical release. The makers on the occasion of New Year released a making video to announce Agent will release in summer. The latest update is the movie will be gracing the theatres worldwide in a grand manner on April 28th. The movie is going to cash in the holiday season and what better season can they get other than summer for a Pan India release.

The makers made the release date announcement through a wild action glimpse. Akhil is tied to a chair and his head is covered with a mask. When he’s asked about the agency he’s working for, he replies saying, “Osama Bin Laden, Gaddafi and Hitler.” He then calls himself a wild saale and he indeed looks wild with blood all over his face.

The release date glimpse is too brutal and shows the wild side of Akhil’s character. He is seen with long and curly hair in the movie where he sported different looks. The actor underwent a stylish makeover and will be seen sporting six-pack abs. Surender Reddy made this movie completely different from other spy thrillers.

Sakshi Vaidya played Akhil’s love interest, and Mammotty will be seen in a vital role. Rasool Ellore and Hip Hop Tamizha are taking care of camera and music departments respectively.

The story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film which will have a Pan India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.