Akhil Akkineni To Change His Look

Until now, Akhil Akkineni played guy-next-door kind of roles in his films. His softer looks suited all the roles he played. But now, it looks like the actor is planning to shed his soft image. He is building his body and is developing a muscular look. These transformation pictures of the actor are now going viral on social media.

Akhil can be seen sweating out hard at the gym in these photos. It looks like he is trying to build body during this lockdown. Along with the pictures, the actor wrote, "It’s time to up my game.

The intensity and hard work. Something extremely special has begun. My transformation to being the best version of myself. This is going to change a lot for me. More to come soon. #BeingTheBestVersionOfMyself."

We have to see if this transformation is for any new film. As of now, Akhil is busy finishing his ongoing project Most Eligible Bachelor.