Akkineni Akhil is hitting the headlines for all good news. Recently, Akhil’s upcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ satellite rights were sold for a fancy price. The latest update is that Akhil’s ‘Mr Majnu’ Hindi dubbed version, uploaded on a popular video streaming channel, has garnered 100 million views.

Interestingly, the film failed to impress the Telugu audiences at the Box Office but it seems to have struck a chord with the viewers of North India.

It was released last year in theatres but it didn’t do well at the box office. The story revolves around Vicky and Nikki and how they fall for each other. The film is written and directed by Venky Atluri. Naga Babu, Subbaraju, Ramesh Raju, Pavitra Lokesh played important roles in the film.

Mr Majnu was produced by BVSN Prasad. Despite the film’s dismal show, its songs, composed by SS Thaman, were well-received. Lyrics for these songs were penned by Sri Mani. George C Williams did the lens work for the film.