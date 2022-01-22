Akhanda Shatters Records on OTT

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and mass director Boyapati Sreenu completed hat-trick hits in their combination with Akhanda. The film produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations did remarkable business, even during Sankranthi holidays as well.

Akhanda was premiered on Disney+Hotstar yesterday. The film shattered all records and becomes all time highest viewed Telugu film on the OTT platform in 24 hours.

Even though the film was released on streaming platform after its 50 days run in theatres, it has got record views. Akhanda is a roaring blockbuster hit on OTT platform as well.