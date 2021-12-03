Akhanda OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest outing Akhanda is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office. Yes, the film has received a fantastic response from several quarters. Balakrishna and the whole team are glad that their efforts have paid off because the team has won appreciation from the audience and critics.

After hearing positive talks about the film, the audience just can't wait to watch the film. Most of them are scared to step outside their house due to Covid or the new variant, Omicron. People are eagerly waiting for the film's digital release.

If you are one of those waiting for Akhanda OTT release date, then you have landed on the right page. According to sources, Akhanda is expected to start premiering by the end of this month. Akhanda's digital rights are said to have been acquired by Disney plus Hotstar. The makers are yet to announce the official release date of the film.

Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu and it is produced under the banner Dwaraka Creations.