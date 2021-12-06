Akhanda Day 4 Collections: Balakrishna's Mass Movie on Box Office Rampage

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a roll and how! His latest release Akhanda is on a box office rampage. The film has stormed not only the domestic box office, but also rocking the worldwide box office. Akhanda is turning out to be Balakrishna's biggest hit till date.

Akhanda did massive business during the weekend, as tickets were sold out in many areas. Balayya fans rushed to theatres to watch the film. It's indeed celebration time for Balakrishna.

Talking about the collections, Akhanda is said to have earned Rs 6.5 cr on fourth day at the box office. The total movie collections of the Akhanda of first opening weekend could be Rs 32 cr plus. We shall update area-wise collections of the film shortly.

Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu and they scored a hattrick with Akhanda after Legend and Simha. In the meantime, Balakrishna has a slew of films in his kitty with different directors in Tollywood. On the other hand, Balakrishna is also hosting celebrity talk Unstoppable for Aha.