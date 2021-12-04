Akhanda Day 2 Collections: Balakrishna Movie Rules Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest outing Akhanda is creating waves on social media. Balayya fans who watched the film, can't stop gushing about the film. They are raving about Balayya's performance on social media ever since Akhanda hit the big screens.

Talking about the collections, Akhanda has managed to earn Rs 15 cr plus on the second day at the box office. While coming to USA collections, Akhanda has crossed the half million mark in just one and half day. The film makers did not expect much business due to the current pandemic situation. However, the film is doing unstoppable business at the box office.

The makers held a success meet on the very first day of the film's release. Balakrishna, Boyapati Srinu, and other members of the crew have thanked the audience for supporting and encouraging the film.

Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu.