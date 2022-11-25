Thriller movie Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Sharana crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office collections on Friday.

The makers of the film Panorama Studios shared the latest box office figures for the film, which opened to positive reviews upon its release on November 18. The film has shattered many records since its release. The second highest grosser and opener of the year has entered the Rs 100 crore club in its first week, the statement read.

The movie is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller "Drishyam", and a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The first part was released in February 2021 and the second sequel was released on November 18. Drishyam 2 also stars Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta, and Akshaye Khanna is seen on the screen after a long time.

7 din baad bhi, 7 saal purana Vijay ka case charche mein! 🙌🏼

Spectacular 1 week completed. Day 7 India collection – 8.62crores

Grand total- 104.66 crores

Book your tickets now!https://t.co/KGao7CtESC#Drishyam2 now in cinemas near you pic.twitter.com/D0TqprTYdo — Panorama Studios (@PanoramaMovies) November 25, 2022

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

Also Read: