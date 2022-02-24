Ajith's Valimai Leaked on Piracy Sites

Ajith Kumar's much awaited movie, Valimai hit the big screens today worldwide. The film was helmed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Prokects LLP banner in association with Zee Studios. Besides Thala Ajith, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in ket roles. Ghibran has scored the music, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs in Valimao. This is the second time that Ajith has joined hands with Boney Kapoor. Their last collab was for the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit, Pink. The Kollywood flick was titled Nerkonda Paarvai.

Ajith fans are trending Valimai on Twitter for the last two days. And... the movie has opened to positive reviews from critics and audience alike. In a latest unfortunate development, Thala Ajith's latets release Valimai has been leaked on piracy websites for free download. Reports say that the movie has been leaked on movierulz, Tamilrockers, and a few other websites.

We hear that pirated copies of Valimai are being circulated within just a few hours after it hit theatres. Ajith fans are angry and pleading with fans on social media to stop piracy. They have urged people to report piracy to the cybercell. Valimai is an action thriller and is best enjoyed in theatres. If you can't go to theatres, wait for the film's digital release on OTT platforms. Do not encourage piracy. If you come across any Valimai pirated copies report them to a cyber cell.