Ajithkumar's Thunivu Full Movie Leaked Online on Piracy Sites

Ajith's Thunivu is giving stiff competition to Vijay's Varisu box office collection. Tamil super heroes films that hit the big screen at a time is confusing the audience to rate the film. Thunivu is Ajith Kumar's 61st film in a leading role. Thunivu is getting a decent talk from the audience and the review says that Ajith's performance in Thunivu is best performance in recent times. On the other hand, there is a prediction doing rounds on social media platforms that Ajith's Thunivu will beat Vijay's Varisu box office collection at the end of the Pongal vacation. Ajith fans never left a single day without trending #AK61 and #Ajithkumar on Twitter. Thunivu is an action heist film written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor. It stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, and Pavani Reddy with John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Veera, and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles. Unfortunately, Thunivu got leaked on the piracy websites like movierulzz and Tamilrockers. The movie got pirated a few hours after its release. Anyway, Thuvinu makers are working on it and ensuring to remove piracy websites links.