AjithKumar Breaks Internet With Thunivu First Look

Thala Ajith Kumar is one of the bankable stars in Kollywood. He has been working non-stop ever since he began his career. The actor was last seen in the action flick Valimai.

AjithKumar will be next seen in the H Vinoth directorial which was tentatively titled #AK61. After a long wait, the makers finally revealed the title of the Ajith Kumar movie. The film has been titled Thunivu with the tagline — No Guts No Glory.

On the other hand, the makers also released AJith Kumar's look from the film and Thala fans can't stop going ga ga over the poster. Ajith looks stunning in t he poster.

Have a look...