On the occasion of World Listening Day on Monday, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn shared a hilarious video featuring his actress wife Kajol. To mark the day, the Singham actor took to his Instagram profile and shared a video which speaks volumes about their equation.

In this video, the Runway 34 actor can be seen sitting next to Kajol with a cup of coffee and showing himself as the patient ‘listener.’ His wife Kajol kept talking and Ajay appeared to have lost in thoughts.

Ajay’s video and caption ‘Celebrating #WorldListeningDay today and everyday’ has left his fans and netizens in splits. Check out the video below:

Another actor Sharad Kellar, who has worked with both Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie, commented, “same here, sir,” along with a set of laughing with teary eyes emojis.

