Aishwarya Rai Wins Hearts As Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam is back and how! His most anticipated movie—Ponniyin Selvan has arrived in theatres and you would be thrilled to know that PS-1 has received a thunderous round of applause from fans and critics alike.

The film has an ensemble cast like Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha. And when the film is helmed by a maker like Mani Ratnam, you expect nothing less than a masterpiece. And the Kollywood director sure lives up to the expectations of the audience.

Reports coming in from the early shows indicate that the film will be a blockbuster hit. The word of mouth for Ponniyin Selvan is fantastic and the film has been receiving positive reviews from across the world.

One person who is much talked about is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who's making a comeback to the big screen in such a role after a long time. Ash as Nandini has won the hearts of the audience with her spellbinding performance. Fans and critics who saw her play Nandini in PS-1 can't stop going ga ga over her.

Here's a look at a few tweets

Alllllllllllll #AishwaryaRaiBachchan fans are in for a BIG treat.. #PonniyinSelvan THE magnum opus delivers and our Queen Shines Brightest, Dazzled n beyond by her Perfection.. At her finest n why she needs to be on the BIG screen. Take a Bow @MadrasTalkies_ #PonniyinSelvanFDFS pic.twitter.com/aKY0mJ5wlj — Aishwarya Rai - FC (@FabulousAish) September 30, 2022