Aishwarya Rai Pregnant Again?

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with the shooting of her upcoming movie, Ponniyin Selvan in Puducherry. Mani Ratnam is the director of the film. Recently, a few photos of Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar went viral. In the photos, Aishwarya Rai was seen donning a black coloured off-shoulder and teamed it up with black coloured paints. In all the photos, Aish could be seen covering her tummy with her hand. Now, the rumours are doing the rounds stating that Aishwarya Rai is pregnant. Netizens are wondering why did Aishwarya Rai keep her arm in front of her tummy in all the photos and she stood back in the group photos.

Sharing the pics, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar said that, "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night... Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Aaradhya. Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may God shower all his blessings on your family.!!!"

There is no official information regarding the news. One of the fans wrote, "What if she has just gained weight? There's nothing wrong with that. That's what happens to a body naturally as you age and don't go under the knife to look young. Pregnant or not, good for her for staying natural and ageing gracefully."