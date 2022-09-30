Aishwarya Rai Looks From Ponniyin Selvan 1

Is there any need to tell about the beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Obviously, a big No. She is not only a beauty but also an incredible actress. It is not new for Aish to live in the roles which she has taken up to date. According to the reports, the actress stunned all and sundry with her marvelous performance as Nandini. Not only fans of Aishwarya Rai but also others are singing praises for the diva.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 was released in the theatres on September 30. The movie has an ensemble cast like Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarath Kumar, and Trisha. Jointly produced by Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. A. R. Rahman scored music for the movie.

Now, here are some looks of Aishwarya from the film, Ponniyin Selvan Part I.

