The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team, which re-evaluated the post-mortem and visceral findings of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has submitted their findings to the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) which is probing the death case of 'Kai Po Che' hero.

A panel of AIIMS doctors re-evaluated the post-mortem and viscera reports from the remaining 20 percent viscera sample available, to determine whether it was a murder or suicide.

According to the sources, "The findings of the AIIMS panel will be taken as an expert opinion in this case and the doctors would be prosecution witnesses." CBI which is investigating the case said that it was conducting a professional investigation and is looking into all the angles.

Last week, Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh had tweeted: "Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide."

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer of Rhea Chakraborty, the alleged girl friend of Sushant Singh Rajput said that, "200 per cent conclusion by an AIIMS doctor in the team headed by Dr Gupta on the basis of photographs is a dangerous trend." He further added that, "To keep the investigations impartial and free from inference, the CBI must constitute a new medical board."

Satish Maneshinde said that because of the coming Bihar elections, agencies are being pressured to achieve a "pre-determined" outcome.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14th at his Bandra residence. CBI, NCB, and ED are investigating the case. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9 by the NCB for organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB called her an active member of a drug syndicate.