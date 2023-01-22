Ahead of Pathaan Release, Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat

Mumbai: Prior to the release of his much-awaited Pathaan movie, Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening made an appearance on the balcony of his mansion Mannat and surprised his fans. He greeted and showered flying kisses on his followers.

SRK fans had gathered outside his bungalow to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. The fans were seen hooting and cheering at the actor. The superstar is making a comeback after four years and his fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Pathaan which is slated for release on January 25.

Later, the actor shared the video on his Twitter account and asked his fans to book their tickets for his upcoming film.

“Thank you for a lovely Sunday evening… sorry but I hope ki laal gaadi waalon ne apni kursi ki peti baandh li thhi. Book your tickets to #Pathaan and I will see you there next,” SRK wrote in his tweet.

Thank you for a lovely Sunday evening… sorry but I hope ki laal gaadi waalon ne apni kursi ki peti baandh li thhi.

Book your tickets to #Pathaan and I will see you there next…https://t.co/KMALwZrdw5https://t.co/GHjZukrkRq pic.twitter.com/D2M6GsfCzK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2023

Notably, during a #AskSRK on Twitter on Saturday, a fan asked the superstar that he waited outside his bungalow but the actor didn’t come out. To which SRK replied, “Feeling lazy want to chill in the bed yaar.”

Also Read: Who's Bigg Boss 6 Winner, Runner Up?