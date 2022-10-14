Aha's Unstoppable With NBK Season 2 Piracy, Where to Report

Hyderabad: aha, the 100% Telugu entertainment platform has launched the season 2 of 'Unstoppable with NBK 2' AT 2.13 PM on 14th October 2022. The show hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna has won the hearts of millions, is rated No1 on IMDb, and is part of the TOP 10 talk shows. Standing with the show brand ethos of "Debakki Thinking Maripovali", season 1 has changed the lives of many where NBK and the guests helped people in need and changed their perception towards life. Now taking a step further aha urges their and Balakrishna's ardent fans to 'Say No to Piracy'.

Unstoppable with NBK season 1 was available on various illegal websites, and now aha Telugu is geared up to combat the threat. aha requests everyone to inform immediately of any action/commission of piracy of 'Unstoppable with NBK 2' to Anti-Piracy helpline number 93939 50505 or apc50505@gmail.com along with the pictures/videos of other evidence of such piracy. The makers assure that stringent legal action, both civil and criminal, will be taken against the individuals/entities committing piracy.

Commenting on Anti-Piracy, Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha, said, "More than 500 people invested in this show, and on behalf of all of them, we request 'Say NO to Piracy'. With the pack of Rs 399/- entire family can watch the show on aha along with the much more content which can keep everyone entertained like never before.”