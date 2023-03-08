aha's Latest Must-Watch Fantasy Series Mandakini

aha, the 100% local OTT platform, has launched a new daily serial, 'Mandakini', which premiered on aha on March 6. The series' first four episodes have been received well by audiences and critics alike, with TV fraternity personalities Nirupam Paritala, Vasudev Rao and many more giving their thumbs up to the show.

Following the success of its first daily series 'Mr. Pellam,' aha has now released the suspense fantasy story 'Mandakini.' The show revolves around Arya (Rk Chandan), an ad director who dreams of a girl and eventually finds her in the city as Mandakini (Himabindhu). However, Mandakini is haunted by a curse that plagues her village in Telangana. To break the curse, Arya must perform a puja with Mandakini at an old temple in the cursed town, but there are several obstacles, including a man named Kalingavarma (Mithun). Along the way, Arya discovers the truth about the curse and Vedavathi's (Jayalalitha) family, ultimately working to save Mandakini and break the curse. Audiences can watch first 'Mandakini' on aha's platform from their homes and experience the magic of this fantasy world.

Speaking on the daily series launch, RK Chandan, the role of Arya, said, "We are thrilled to present 'Mandakini,' a fantastical story of love and redemption, to our audiences on aha. The first four episodes have received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics, and we hope that viewers will continue to enjoy the journey of Arya and Mandakini as they work to break the curse. We are pleased to offer the series episodes for free and invite everyone to watch the show on aha's platform."

