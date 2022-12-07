aha unveils the trailer of its Tamil Original film - ‘RathaSaatchi’

"One man's revolution is another man's terrorism"; this power-packed dialogue brings alive the perspective of every person towards a situation. A similar feeling was experienced by a young lad named Appu (Kanna Ravi), who rose to become the people's person Tamil Nādu had ever seen. Touted as the 'betrayer' by his own people, 'RathaSaatchi' embodies grit and determination. aha, the 100% local OTT platform, is set to release an aha original film, 'RathaSaatchi' in Tamil on December 9th, which talks about the valor of the revolutionaries, revolt, and revenge has launched the trailer. The film is helmed by the debutant director Rafiq Ismail and bankrolled by Turmeric Media and Magizh Mandram.

Ajit Thakur, aha CEO, said, “We believe the story is the most important aspect of any film project. It’s a film with soul; hopefully, everyone would appreciate how the subject has been presented.”

The movie, adapted from the Short Story 'Kaithigal' from the 'Venkadal' book, glorifies the rebellious spirit of 'Appu', the most wanted fugitive who battled against slavery and corrupted politicians. Furthermore, it sheds light on the challenges and hardships Appu went through so do his followers, who have turned their back on him for reasons people empathize with. The hallmark of the film is its 'script' written by highly acclaimed writer Jeyamohan. The stellar cast includes Kanna Ravi, Elango Kumaravel, Kalyan Master, Kalieaswari,Harish Kumar, Arjun Ram, Arumugam Bala, Praveen, Vinod Munna and Madras Vinoth, among others, set to captivate the viewer's eyeballs. 'RathaSaatchi' also includes music from Javed Riaz, and thecinematography is by Jagadheesh Ravi.

‘RathaSaatchi’ is undoubtedly a must-watch an aha original film as it showcases the story of the unsung hero/ rebellion to the world on December 9th in Tamil!