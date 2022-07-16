aha unveiled the trailer of ‘Agent Anand Santosh’

Hyderabad: -Happy, sad, or depressed! A good show is sure to lighten a person's mood, and Shanmukh Jaswanth knows it the best! The ace YouTube star is set to debut into the world of OTT with aha's latest web series, 'Agent Anand Santosh'. After an excellent response to the teaser, aha unveiled the trailer today, i.e., on 15th July, at an event in Hyderabad.

Helmed by director Arun Pawar, this comedy detective series is celebrated YouTube star Shanmukh’s digital series debut, where he will be donning the avatar of a detective never seen before. Produced by Satyadev Chadda and Vandana B in association with Infinitum Solutions Network, the series is being shot in the locales of Hyderabad. It also features a stellar cast, including Prithvi Jhakaas, Divya, Vaishali Raj, Balakrishna, Janardhan and Chandu JC in pivotal roles.

The 10-episode weekly series is fun-filled detective story that highlights and encourage deductive reasoning for young viewers and encourages them to think creatively. The series revolves around Santosh (Shanmukh), a resourceful person who wants to be a detective. He joins an agency with his friend Ayomayam (Prithvi Jhakaas) and sets out on mystery-solving adventures.

~ Tune in to aha to catch Shanmukh’s digital debut with detective comedy web series Agent Anand Santosh from 22nd July onwards ~