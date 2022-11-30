aha Telugu Launches Daily Series Mr. Pellam on November 28 in For FREE

Hyderabad: From a successful run on its original content, aha, the 100% local entertainment OTT platform, is expanding its offering by providing Daily Series in Telugu, thus providing its subscribers and new users with a whole new world of digital content with the convenience of a single download.

Dramas on television have been and continue to be the audience's favourite for their refreshing stories and entertaining characters. While aha has always been a frontrunner in delighting its subscribers, it’s now geared up to add extra excitement at 2 PM from 28th November, every Monday – Thursday. Much to the delight of its audience, aha will present a Daily Series titled 'Mr. Pellam', for FREE in Telugu.

On the launch of Daily Series, Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha, said, “aha has always delivered the best-in-class originals, shows, series, and movie experiences. With follow-on, we’re raising the bar by democratising content to the women who love daily series with the convenience of a single download. Every aha user is valuable to us, and we constantly strive to deliver innovation that helps our ardent viewers engage deeper with our platform. We look forward to the women and the ones who love daily series that bolster aha’s position as the one-stop-shop for entertainment.”

Mr. Pellam revolves around three main characters Bhavya (Pooja Moorthy), Nivas (Amardeep) and Rekha (Sonia). With dreams of marriage in her eyes, all Bhavya desires from life is a loving husband who accepts the way she is! Nivas would like to marry someone who is rich and get settled in life. Rekha who works at Bhavya is in search of unconditional love who doesn’t care of riches. But destiny had something else in store for all three of them. With a twist of fate, all three are entangled with each other. Will Bhavya and Rekha get their true love? Tune in to aha as their journey gets chronicled. Mr. Pellam is produced by Gagan Tele Show, who won the hearts of Telugu states with Karthika Deepam.