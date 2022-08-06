aha Original Film Highway With Anand Devarakonda and Abhishek Banerjee

Hyderabad: aha, the 100% local entertainment OTT platform, announces 'Highway', a psychological thriller starring Anand Devarakonda and Abhishek Banerjee in a never-before-seen avatar. Directed and written by by K.V. Guhan, and produced by Venkat Talari, the film will hit aha screens very soon. aha, has launched the poster of the original movie on 6th August.

The "Highway" is a psychological thriller about a photographer Vishnu (Anand Devarakonda), falling in love with Tulasi (Manasa), who was sheltered all her life. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a serial killer named D kidnaps his lady love. Will the hero be able to save her in time?

aha has a solid vision to bring audiences engaging content, and recently aha original 'Color Photo' also won the Best Regional Award – Telugu at 68th National Awards. With another original titled 'Highway' coming soon, aha again is set to showcase the commitment to audiences by providing 100% local entertainment.