Aha New Web Original Film, Bhamakalapam Starring Priyamani

Hyderabad: 100% Telugu OTT platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, is coming up with a new web original, Bhamakalapam. The film marks the Telugu OTT debut of popular actress Priyamani, who shot to fame in the digital space with The Family Man. Aptly captioned 'a delicious home-cooked thriller', Bhamakalapam is directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti with (Dear Comrade-fame) filmmaker Bharat Kamma as the showrunner. An intriguing first-look poster of the film was launched today.

The first-look poster has Priyamani as a homemaker in an avatar resembling Goddess Durga and her various dimensions in a household. She's simultaneously holding a knife, a basket, a plate of biryani, a broom, an egg and a pooja room bell while peeping into something as if she's holding binoculars in her hand. The poster, filled with various hues across the kitchen, hints that the lead character is a woman of many shades and can withhold any crisis that comes her way. What does her destiny have in store? One can't wait for answers.

Justin Prabhakaran, the composer of films like Radhe Shyam, Dear Comrade, is scoring the music for the much-anticipated film. Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu have bankrolled the project under SVCC Digital (also the production behind Vishwak Sen's Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam). Cinematographer Deepak Kumar has cranked the camera for the same while Viplav is the editor. Bhamakalapam looks to turn a new leaf in the Telugu digital space with a captivating premise that's certain to leave spectators awestruck.