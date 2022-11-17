Aha Na Pellanta Web Series Review

Cast

Raj Tarun as Seenu

Shivani Rajashekar as Maha

Posani Krishna Murali as Mahendra

Amani as Serial Brahma Susheela

Harshavardhan as No ball Narayana

Getup Srinu as Neighbour Seenu

Thagubothu Ramesh as Diwakar

Dipali Sharma as Sudha

Kritika Singh as Sreeja

Crew

Director - Sanjeev Reddy

Story & Screenplay - Sheik Dawood

Dialogues - Kalyan Raghav

DOP - Nagesh Banell, Ashkar Ali

Music Director - Judah Sandhy

Background Score - Pavan Kumar

Editor - Madhu Reddi

Costume Designer - Lanka Santhoshi

Production Designer - Divya Reddy

Art Director - P S Varma

Story:

Srinu (Raj Tarun) has always been desperate for marriage. After a long wait, his wedding is taking place but he has the shock of his life when his bride elopes, leaving him feeling ashamed. His parents (Harshavardhan and Aamani) are shell-shocked as well. Srinu moves to Hyderabad. Unable to forget his humiliation, he likes to take revenge. It is because of Mahi (Shivani Rajashekar) that his bride eloped. Srinu now wants to teach Mahi and her parents a lesson. What does he do? Will he succeed in his aim to take revenge? What does he learn in the process?

Performances:

Raj Tarun scored disasters like Stand-Up Rahul and Anubhavinchu Raja in theatres. His OTT debut is different. He is sure to be loved by the viewers in this web series. He shows good modulation. He is not routine.

Shivani Rajasekhar is very good. She is a girl-next-door character who behaves unpredictably. The men around her are shocked due to her terrible behaviour. But all her decisions have a reason behind them. Good writing elevates her character.

Harshavardhan, Posani Krishna Murali, Dorababu and Aamani are good. Getup Srinu doesn't get a major role. Madhunandan, Raghu Karamanchi and Tagubothu Ramesh are also seen.

What's hot?

Director Sanjeev Reddy does full justice to the story and screenplay penned by Sheik Dawood G. The production values give him a platform to showcase his talent. He proves his mettle by getting his actors to do their best.

The story has got many situations. There is a nice road journey. When Srinu and Mahi end up under the same roof, it leads to fun.

The web series could have been one episode less, but it is good even at 8 episodes. There are no bumpy ingredients like needless songs and sub-plots.

Pavan's BGM and Judah Sandhy's music are plus points. The cinematography is also a value-add.

What's not?

The conflict point may not impress many viewers.

Mahi falling for Srinu could have been more convincing.

There are some scenes where the comedy factor is not strong.

Verdict:

Aha Na Pellanta is a must-watch web series.