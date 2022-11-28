Aha: How to download and Stream Telugu movies on Aha in 2021

Hyderabad: Their eyes were fierce with passion, and their hearts swirled fiery beats. A rhythm lived in their souls and translated into dance as it reached their feet. With the contestants having toiled for 13 long weeks over pure dancing and mesmerizing audiences and judges with many innovative themes, Asif and his choreographer Raju proved that no dance style is too complicated. Emerging as the winner of aha’s Dance Ikon after battling 12 other aspirants, Asif and Raju reached many unprecedented highs. While Asif walked away with the prize money of Rs 20 Lakhs and the sought-after Dance Ikon trophy, as promised, Raju got a chance to choreograph for a Top Tollywood actor. The winner announcement was held at the Dance Ikon sets, where Asif and Raju were presented the Dance Ikon trophy by the Judges and the Producers.

Staying true to this show’s theme, the Dance Ikon Grand Finale was hotter, bolder, and fierier. The gala evening witnessed some remarkable performances by contestants in the presence of Tollywood’s suave producers who are the owners of the contestants, Allu Aravind - Geetha Arts, Ravi Shankar – Mythri Movie Makers, Bapineedu – SVCC, Hanshitha – SVC and Naga Vamsi – Sithara Entertainments. The producers raised the finalists’ energy levels as the participants reached the finish line.

While speaking on winning Dance Ikon, Raju, the Choreographer, said, “Words can’t begin to describe what Dance Ikon means to me. Dance is my passion, my one true love, and today, it has brought me to a new destination and labelled me as the winner of Dance Ikon! I would like to thank my contestant Asif for standing by me throughout my journey, my fellow choreographers for challenging me at every point, and the judges for inspiring me week after week to give Dance Ikon my very best. Thank you, viewers, and aha, for making my aspiration a reality.”

While talking about the finale of Dance Ikon, Ajit Thakur, CEO – aha said, “Dance Ikon has been very entertaining. We managed to rope in an eclectic mix of contestants, brought in varied dance forms, and put together some extraordinary acts. This show was about many firsts. I would like to congratulate not only Raju and Asif but all the other contestants and choreographers who contributed to making Dance Ikon a memorable one”.